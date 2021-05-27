Government commission backs bill on Justice Ministry’s access to bank secrecy

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:14 27/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 27 (RAPSI) – The Government Law-Making Commission on Thursday approved an initiative giving the Justice Ministry a right to receive the banking secrecy information from credit organizations, according to Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev.

The corresponding amendments will in full assign the function of the state supervision over non-commercial organizations’ activities to the Justice Ministry. The bill is to amend the Federal Law on Banks and Banking Activities.

As of the end of 2020, 210,568 NGOs were registered in Russia, 196,740 of them are subject to the federal state supervision.

According to Gruzdev, the Justice Ministry conducted over 1,300 checks of NGOs, including 212 unscheduled inspections, last year, that is 70.8% less than in 2019.