30/04/2021 01:48

Number of forensic expert institutions must be increased in Russia – official

Tags: Forensics, Justice Ministry, Konstantin Chuichenko, Russia
17:00 29/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko considers necessary to augment the number of forensic expert institutions in Russia and to provide them with modern criminalistic equipment, according to the Ministry’s press service.

The principal aim of the Justice Ministry is creation of the most hi-tech, modern and effective state forensic expert system in all regions, he said during the All-Russian meeting of heads of the Ministry’s federally funded forensic expert institutions on Thursday.

Another priority task of the Ministry, according to Chuichenko, is completion of the work on the draft federal law on the forensic expert activity in the Russian Federation, the statement reads.


