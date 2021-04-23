Federation Council approves ban on seizure of debtors’ pets

© flickr.com/ Rod Waddington

12:02 23/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, approved a draft law prohibiting confiscation of domestic animals of debtors on Friday.

The State Duma adopted the initiative on April 13.

Amendments are expected to be introduced in the Civil Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The bill stipulates that recovery on the basis of an enforcement document cannot be applied to family pets not used for business purposes.

The draft law’s authors are Chair of the Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environment Protection Vladimir Burmatov. They believe the amendments will promote more humane treatment of domestic animals, provision of adequate pet care conditions and emotional well-being of their owners.



