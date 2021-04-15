Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
15/04/2021 18:35

News

Print this

Russian Justice Ministry takes strides to create Unified State Register of Attorneys

Tags: Lawyer, Legislation, Justice Ministry, Konstantin Chuichenko, Russia
15:07 15/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 15 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry of Russia is developing a bill on the Unified State Register of Attorneys, according to Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

The initiative envisages creation of the Register aimed to become the single true, public and actual source of information on lawyers for citizens, law enforcement bodies and courts.

The work on the Register is ongoing as part of the Ministry’s digital transformation program, Chuichenko said during the X All-Russian Congress of Lawyers on Thursday. 

The Ministry as a regulator ensures the balance between independence of the Bar and its responsibility to the civil society, the Minister added.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Justice Ministry takes strides to create Unified State Register of Attorneys

15:07 15/04/2021 The Justice Ministry of Russia is developing a bill on the Unified State Register of Attorneys, according to Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Justice Ministry takes strides to create Unified State Register of Attorneys

15:07 15/04/2021 The Justice Ministry of Russia is developing a bill on the Unified State Register of Attorneys, according to Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

Lawyers need permission to bring phones, cameras to detention centers – Chamber

17:29 15/04/2021 The Federal Chamber of Lawyers of the Russian Federation proposes to allow councelors to bring technical communication equipment into the territory of detention centers, as well as devices that allow audio and video recording.

Rapper gets 4 years in custody for road traffic accident in central Moscow

14:15 15/04/2021 The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow on Thursday ordered rapper Elmin Guliyev to serve 4 years in penal colony for hitting pedestrians by car in the city center under the influence of drugs.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100