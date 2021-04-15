Russian Justice Ministry takes strides to create Unified State Register of Attorneys

15:07 15/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 15 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry of Russia is developing a bill on the Unified State Register of Attorneys, according to Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

The initiative envisages creation of the Register aimed to become the single true, public and actual source of information on lawyers for citizens, law enforcement bodies and courts.

The work on the Register is ongoing as part of the Ministry’s digital transformation program, Chuichenko said during the X All-Russian Congress of Lawyers on Thursday.

The Ministry as a regulator ensures the balance between independence of the Bar and its responsibility to the civil society, the Minister added.