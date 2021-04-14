Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
14/04/2021 21:24

News

Print this

State Duma adopts bill on commemorating soldiers fallen in battles of Great Patriotic War

Tags: War, Memory, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
17:47 14/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 14 (RAPSI) — TThe State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill introducing a moratorium on construction and earthworks in the territories where the remains of soldiers who had died during the Great Patriotic War would be found, according to the official website of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The draft law is to determine the mechanism for perpetuating the memory of the soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War. Changes are being made to four Federal Laws, including the Urban Planning Code. According to the document, if the remains of soldiers are found in this or that territory, a ban on construction and earthworks will be introduced there, the State Duma said in a statement.

As explained by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, a member of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Olga Timofeeva, the law serves to comply with instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Thus, the Russia’s regions are being empowered to bury and rebury the remains of fallen soldiers; the regional authorities will also form lists of the Great Patriotic War soldiers, whose graves are located in their respective territories. At the same time, the law is to meet the presidential instructions on the introduction of restrictive measures: the regions will be required to provide lists of those municipalities, villages, cities where battles took place, so that restrictive measures for earthworks were established there.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

State Duma adopts bill on commemorating soldiers fallen in battles of Great Patriotic War

17:47 14/04/2021 The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill introducing a moratorium on construction and earthworks in the territories where the remains of soldiers who had died during the Great Patriotic War would be found.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors to receive powers to represent Russia’s interests in international courts

15:22 14/04/2021 The Justice Ministry will delegate its authority to represent interests of the Russian Federation in international and foreign courts to the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to Russia’s Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

State Duma adopts bill on commemorating soldiers fallen in battles of Great Patriotic War

17:47 14/04/2021 The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill introducing a moratorium on construction and earthworks in the territories where the remains of soldiers who had died during the Great Patriotic War would be found.

Prosecutor demands over 4 years in jail for rapper involved in car crash in central Moscow

16:35 14/04/2021 A prosecutor on Wednesday asked the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow to sentence rapper Elmin Guliyev accused of hitting pedestrians by car in the city center to 4 years and 4 months in penal colony.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100