State Duma adopts bill on commemorating soldiers fallen in battles of Great Patriotic War

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:47 14/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 14 (RAPSI) — TThe State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill introducing a moratorium on construction and earthworks in the territories where the remains of soldiers who had died during the Great Patriotic War would be found, according to the official website of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The draft law is to determine the mechanism for perpetuating the memory of the soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War. Changes are being made to four Federal Laws, including the Urban Planning Code. According to the document, if the remains of soldiers are found in this or that territory, a ban on construction and earthworks will be introduced there, the State Duma said in a statement.

As explained by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, a member of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Olga Timofeeva, the law serves to comply with instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Thus, the Russia’s regions are being empowered to bury and rebury the remains of fallen soldiers; the regional authorities will also form lists of the Great Patriotic War soldiers, whose graves are located in their respective territories. At the same time, the law is to meet the presidential instructions on the introduction of restrictive measures: the regions will be required to provide lists of those municipalities, villages, cities where battles took place, so that restrictive measures for earthworks were established there.