Bill on rules for visiting stores by shoppers with pets reaches State Duma

© RAPSI, Nikolay Merkulov

14:42 12/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 12 (RAPSI) — A bill vesting the Russian Government with the power to introduce requirements concerning shoppers with pets visiting restaurants and grocery stores has been submitted to the State Duma, according to the official database of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The authors of the initiative are lawmakers of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg.

The parliamentarians point out that currently shoppers with small dogs take their pets with them when visiting not only cafes, restaurants and other catering establishments, but also grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In many cases, such shoppers place their dogs in baskets and carts intended to carry food products, and those get contaminated with animal waste products, their wool, fur and so on, the authors of the bill note.