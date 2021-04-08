State Duma committee backs extremist materials database bill

© duma.gov.ru

17:12 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – The State Duma Anti-Corruption and Safety Committee on Wednesday recommended that the lawmakers should adopt in the first reading a government legislative proposal to create a specialized information database of extremist materials, according to the website of the lower house of parliament.

As contrasted with the Federal list of extremist materials published on the Justice Ministry’s website, this is going to be the state information system of limited availability. The proposed databank is to advance efficiency of law enforcement intelligence-gathering and investigative activities, preparation for preventive activities on countering terrorism and extremism, the Committee’s Chair Vasily Piskarev believes.

Under the bill, the Justice Ministry of Russia will be appointed as the system operator with relevant powers.



