Bill on professional defense discretion to be discussed by State Duma

11:03 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – A draft law on the introduction of the professional discretion notion in defense has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, according to the State Duma database.

It is supposed that professional secrecy would involve not confidential information but which distribution is restricted. In some sense such information will be equal to banking secrecy, medical privacy and other confidential data protected by law, Chair of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev said earlier.

The professional discretion will include in particular the civil authorities’ military buildup activities such as reserve programs or fortification works, according to Gruzdev.

Disclosure of such information would result in administrative penalties for organizations and citizens and disciplinary responsibility for military personnel and army reserve trainees.