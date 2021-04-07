Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
07/04/2021 12:24

News

Print this

Bill on professional defense discretion to be discussed by State Duma

Context
Tags: Legislation, Information, Defense, Army, State Duma, Russia
11:03 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – A draft law on the introduction of the professional discretion notion in defense has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, according to the State Duma database.

It is supposed that professional secrecy would involve not confidential information but which distribution is restricted. In some sense such information will be equal to banking secrecy, medical privacy and other confidential data protected by law, Chair of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev said earlier.

The professional discretion will include in particular the civil authorities’ military buildup activities such as reserve programs or fortification works, according to Gruzdev.

Disclosure of such information would result in administrative penalties for organizations and citizens and disciplinary responsibility for military personnel and army reserve trainees.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bill on professional defense discretion to be discussed by State Duma

11:03 07/04/2021 A draft law on the introduction of the professional discretion notion in defense has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill on professional defense discretion to be discussed by State Duma

11:03 07/04/2021 A draft law on the introduction of the professional discretion notion in defense has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

Businessman and ex-lawmaker to stand trial in fraud attempt case

10:54 07/04/2021 A court in Moscow will consider a fraud attempt case against entrepreneur Zurab Pliyev and ex-deputy of the lower house of Russia’s parliament Denis Volchek.

Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges adoption of federal support program for large families

16:39 06/04/2021 The Russian Commissioner of Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova believes that it is necessary to adopt a federal program for support of large families in Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100