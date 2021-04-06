Bill specifying number of presidential terms becomes law in Russia

17:25 05/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 5 (RAPSI) – A bill specifying the number of presidential terms became law in Russia. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding document on Monday.

The document brings Russia’s legislation on elections and referendums into line with the amended Constitution.

According to the law, the actual Head of the State may again apply for the presidential post and allows taking it up for another two back-to-back terms.

Moreover, the approved law as earlier allows taking the post of the President not more than two consecutive terms but these restrictions do not apply to those who held the office until the Constitution was amended.

The law also sets new requirements to the presidential candidates. They must be older than 35 years old, live in Russia at least 25 years and they must not have a foreign citizenship or residential permit.