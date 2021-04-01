Рейтинг@Mail.ru
01/04/2021 19:12

Foreign nationals working for Euro 2020 to be exempted from obtaining labor permits

Tags: Legislation, Sport, Interior Ministry, Russia
16:35 01/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) — The Russian Interior Ministry has developed a draft regulation that exempts foreign citizens taking part in Euro 2020 under contracts with UEFA from obtaining work permits, according to the body's official website.

The document has been prepared because it was needed to comply with a draft federal law establishing that in the period of preparation for and during UEFA Euro 2020 foreign citizens and stateless persons who have entered into employment contracts or civil law contracts for the performance of work or provision of services with UEFA have the right to work in the Russian Federation without obtaining labor permits or patents, the Ministry said in the statement.

The European Football Championship was supposed to take place last summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed by a year. The tournament will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021 in 12 cities, among them St. Petersburg.

Foreign nationals working for Euro 2020 to be exempted from obtaining labor permits

