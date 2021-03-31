Russian Justice Ministry proposes to conduct expert examination of intellectual property

13:09 31/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) — Russia’s Ministry of Justice proposes to introduce an expert examination of intellectual property objects and indicate a new expert specialty for the conduct thereof, the press service of the body has informed RAPSI.

The formation of a new direction of forensic expertise – legal examination of intellectual property objects – is to help to resolve in practice the problems of choosing an expert of appropriate specialization when appointing forensic expertise, determining the competence of the selected experts, the scope of special knowledge for researching a specific object of intellectual property rights, the Ministry’s press-service said in the statement.

The draft of the respective order has been posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal for Draft Legislation.