Russia’s PM issues instructions as to expansion of tourist cashback program for students

16:34 29/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 29 (RAPSI) — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed his deputy to thorough finalize the tourist cashback program schoolchildren and students could take advantage of the program's opportunities already this summer.

At a meeting with deputy prime ministers, Mishustin said that 2 billion rubles ($26.3 million) were allocated for the implementation of the program in 2021.

“At the last meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunity organization, the president instructed the government to work on the expansion of the tourist cashback program so that it would be available for school and university students all year round. This program has produced good results. This year we have allocated two billion rubles to continue it. And, of course, it is important to support students so that they can cut their costs on traveling around the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He instructed his deputy Dmitry Chernyshenko to thoroughly finalize the tourist cashback program.

The idea of expanding the program was proposed by the winner of the Masters of Hospitality competition Anatoly Kazakevich at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunity autonomous non-profit organization.