Over $4.6 mln to be allocated for regional hospitals and outpatients' clinics - order

© flickr.com / sugree

10:58 26/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – Russian regions will receive more than 3.5 billion rubles (over $4.6 million) for additional financing of hospitals and outpatients' clinics working within a compulsory health insurance system. A corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday.

The funds from the reserve fund will be forwarded to 12 regions and Baikonur town. This financial support will let medical organizations compensate additional costs related to the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, according to the Government.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred over 25.4 billion rubles to another 47 regions for these purposes.



