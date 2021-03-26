Russian Justice Ministry drafts order on telephone talks of female prisoners with children

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:28 25/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) — The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed a draft order granting women the right to carry out telephone conversations with their children, the body's press service informs on Thursday.

The draft document envisages that women suspected of or charged with committing crimes are to be granted an opportunity to have a telephone conversation with their children within 24 hours from the moment the respective written permission issued by the person or the body in charge of the criminal case, or by the court is received at the pretrial detention center, the Ministry said in a statement.

The order was developed with the aim to humanize the conditions of detention in pretrial detention centers and facilitate the exercise of the rights and obligations established by the Russian Family Code by women, the statement reads.

By now, this draft order has been posted for public discussion.