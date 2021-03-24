Russian prosecutors to file claims with commercial courts as to state procurement disputes

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:00 24/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) — Russia’s State Duma has passed in the first reading a bill envisaging that prosecutors are to be given the right to apply to commercial courts with claims concerning disputes over violations of the laws governing defense and public procurement, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Justice informs.

The document establishes that this right of prosecutors to intervene in commercial litigation is to be codified in the Russian Commercial Procedure Code as to procurement for state and municipal needs and enforcement of the consequences of the invalidity of the respective transactions, as well as with regard to compensations for damages caused.

This measure will significantly increase the efficiency of judicial protection of violated property rights of public entities, ensure the safety and targeted use of budget funds, the ministry explained.