Bill to block websites with money transfers to online casinos brought before State Duma

15:48 23/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – A draft law envisaging out-of-court blocking of websites wherethrough funds are transferred to the benefit of illegal online casinos and lotteries has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

According to a statement published on the State Duma website, amendments are proposed to Russia’s Law On the State Regulation of Gambling Activities, Law Concerning Lotteries and Law On Introducing Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation.

Under the bill, a decision on the website blocking will be taken by the Federal Tax Service. It will be empowered to forwarf information on the revealed cases of such illegal transfers by Russian and foreign banks to the Central Bank.

Authors of the initiative are Chair of the State Duma Committee on Informational Policy Alexander Khinshtein and head of the Committee for Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Enterprise Sergey Zhigarev.



