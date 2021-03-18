Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/03/2021 20:34

News

Print this

Russia’s Cabinet approves bill on compensations to foreigners stranded in emergency zones

Tags: Emergency, Legislation, Compensation, The Government Legislative Commission, Vladimir Gruzdev, Russia
15:43 18/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) — The Government Commission on Legislative Drafting has approved an initiative on granting the right to receive compensation payments to foreign citizens and stateless persons who have found themselves stranded in emergency zones, Chair of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons stranded in emergency zones are to be entitled to compensation payments if decisions on such compensations are made in relation to Russian citizens so affected. It is planned that the respective provision is to supplement the law on the protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies, Gruzdev said.

Foreign nationals are unconditionally entitled to a certain part of the rights granted by law to Russian citizens, for instance those related to the information about risks involved or participation in disaster relief activities, the Association Chair noted.

However, foreign nationals will have the right to receive compensation subject to the principle of parity: if such guarantees are provided for Russian citizens in their countries. For this, Russia and foreign states will have to conclude appropriate international treaties. At the same time, it should be emphasized that foreigners are to retain the right to medical care under the procedures established by the legislation of the Russian Federation regardless of the existence of international treaties, Gruzdev observed.

At the same time, stateless persons will receive the same rights in the field of protection from emergencies as Russian citizens, according to the Association Chair.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Cabinet approves bill on compensations to foreigners stranded in emergency zones

15:43 18/03/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Drafting has approved an initiative on granting the right to receive compensation payments to foreign citizens and stateless persons who have found themselves stranded in emergency zones.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet approves bill on compensations to foreigners stranded in emergency zones

15:43 18/03/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Drafting has approved an initiative on granting the right to receive compensation payments to foreign citizens and stateless persons who have found themselves stranded in emergency zones.

Convicted ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia freed from punishment on health grounds

16:17 18/03/2021 A court in Russia’s Udmurtia on Thursday released ex-head of the Republic Alexander Solovyov, who had been sentenced to 10 years in high-security penal colony for bribery, of serving the punishment for health reasons.

Former journalist Safronov to remain in detention until May in treason case

13:39 18/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld extension of detention of ex-newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov charged with treason until May 7.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100