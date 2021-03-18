Russia’s Cabinet approves bill on compensations to foreigners stranded in emergency zones

15:43 18/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) — The Government Commission on Legislative Drafting has approved an initiative on granting the right to receive compensation payments to foreign citizens and stateless persons who have found themselves stranded in emergency zones, Chair of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev informs RAPSI.

Foreign citizens and stateless persons stranded in emergency zones are to be entitled to compensation payments if decisions on such compensations are made in relation to Russian citizens so affected. It is planned that the respective provision is to supplement the law on the protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies, Gruzdev said.

Foreign nationals are unconditionally entitled to a certain part of the rights granted by law to Russian citizens, for instance those related to the information about risks involved or participation in disaster relief activities, the Association Chair noted.

However, foreign nationals will have the right to receive compensation subject to the principle of parity: if such guarantees are provided for Russian citizens in their countries. For this, Russia and foreign states will have to conclude appropriate international treaties. At the same time, it should be emphasized that foreigners are to retain the right to medical care under the procedures established by the legislation of the Russian Federation regardless of the existence of international treaties, Gruzdev observed.

At the same time, stateless persons will receive the same rights in the field of protection from emergencies as Russian citizens, according to the Association Chair.