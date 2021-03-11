Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
11/03/2021 13:22

News

Print this

Bill on blocking of cellphones in penitentiary facilities becomes law

Context
Tags: Communications, Legislation, Penitentiary system, State Duma, Vladimir Putin, Russia
10:03 11/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on termination of provision of communication services in penitentiary facilities into law.

The document stipulates that in case facts of use of cellphone subscriber numbers by detainees or convicts are detected, service providers are to cease to service such numbers after receiving a respective written decision issued by the head of the federal penitentiary authority, a deputy thereof, or the head of a regional penitentiary authority, depending in whose jurisdiction the respective facility is.

The measure is planned to clamp down on illegal call centers created and operated by convicts to defraud primarily the elderly and pensioners, according to the initiative’s author, Chair of Committee on Security and Anticorruption Vasily Piskarev. The new law would also serve to cut supplies of drugs and other prohibited items to detainees; prevent witness tampering and coordination of actions of yet free coconspirators, as well as put an end to financing of criminal bosses in prisons, often carried out with the use of cellphones, the lawmaker stressed.

Chair of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein, in turn, commented that the move had been developed since 2014, when the scale of the problem became clear. The next step, Khinshtein said, was the introduction of criminal responsibility for repeated smuggling of cellphones to penitentiary facilities, as the current punishment did not answer the danger such a deed posed to the society.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bill on blocking of cellphones in penitentiary facilities becomes law

10:03 11/03/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on termination of provision of communication services in penitentiary facilities into law.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill on blocking of cellphones in penitentiary facilities becomes law

10:03 11/03/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on termination of provision of communication services in penitentiary facilities into law.

Accessory to police investigator’s murder sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars

15:09 10/03/2021 A court in the Moscow Region has sentenced an accomplice in the murder of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 9.5 years in penal colony.

MPs back bill to free officials from liability for anti-corruption breaches in some cases

16:53 10/03/2021 The State Duma has passed a bill releasing officials from responsibility for breaching anti-corruption bans if such violations have been committed for reasons beyond their control in the first reading.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100