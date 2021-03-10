MPs back bill to free officials from liability for anti-corruption breaches in some cases

16:53 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – The State Duma has passed a bill releasing officials from responsibility for breaching anti-corruption bans if such violations have been committed for reasons beyond their control in the first reading, according to a statement published on the website of the parliament’s lower house.

Under the bill, reasons beyond control include natural disasters, fires, epidemics, strikes, terrorist attacks, acts of war, prohibitive or restrictive measures taken by the state bodies, including foreign ones.

The casual connection between such circumstances and impossibility to meet the anti-corruption requirements, bans and restrictions will be established by the Commission for the clearing of conflict of interest, the document reads.