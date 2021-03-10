Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Civil servants appointed by President to work without age restrictions - bill

Tags: Legislation, State Duma, Russia
14:32 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) — The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading on Wednesday a bill that will allow state officials appointed by the President to work without age limits, according to the official website of the lower house of the Parliament.

The draft law provides that civil servants filling civil service positions, the appointment and release from which are carried out by the President of the Russian Federation, are not to be subject to the 70 years of age cap when extending their term of civil service, according to the statement.

Currently, state officials are to be dismissed from office on reaching the age of 65, and senior civil servants – of 70.

