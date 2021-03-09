Рейтинг@Mail.ru
State Duma passes bill on prompt blocking of extremist content in first reading

Tags: Information, Internet, Legislation, Extremism, State Duma, Russia
15:11 09/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 9 (RAPSI) – The State Duma passed a bill envisaging prompt blocking of information containing justification of extremist and terrorist activities in the first reading on Tuesday.

Under the bill, access to such information may be restricted upon an order of Russia’s Prosecutor General or his deputies.

Amendments have been proposed to the Federal Law on Information, Information Technology and Information Protection.

According to one of the authors of the initiative Vasily Piskarev, publications justifying and supporting terrorist and extremist activities especially threaten children’s life and health. The document is aimed to impove safety of the information space and to prevent radicalization of minors, Piskarev states.


State Duma passes bill on prompt blocking of extremist content in first reading

15:11 09/03/2021 The State Duma passed a bill envisaging prompt blocking of information containing justification of extremist and terrorist activities in the first reading on Tuesday.
