Bill regulating online social advertising reaches State Duma

14:49 11/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 11 (RAPSI) – The State Duma Committee for Information Policy has submitted to the lower house of Russia’s parliament a bill envisaging amendment of a federal law on advertising as concerns regulation of dissemination of social advertisements over the internet.

According to the document, a 5% quota is to be introduced with regard to the online placement of social advertising similar to the requirements already in force as to TV and banner advertisements; currently on the internet the placement of social advertisements is carried out on the voluntary basis.

The initiator of the bill, Chair of the Committee Alexander Khinshtein, says that at the first stage of implementation of the new requirements is to affect the largest advertising systems on the market like Yandex, Mail.ru, Rambler, Google, Facebook.

It is envisaged that a system of monitoring of online media and a single placement operator are to be created to enforce the new regulations; a not-for-profit organization is to act as the operator receiving estimates of the advertising volumes from advertisers and placing social advertisements within the 5% quota. It is planned that the operator is to be appointed by the Ministry of Digital Development, according to the bill.