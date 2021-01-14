Bill to simplify rules governing stay of foreign nationals in Russia reaches State Duma

17:29 14/01/2021

MOSCOW, January 14 (RAPSI) – A bill envisaging that revocation of temporary residence permits or aliens’ resident cards of migrants repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility are to be prohibited in cases where such migrants have close relatives being Russian nationals who reside in the territory of the Russian Federation has been submitted to the State Duma.

The document is to ensure protection of family values of foreign nationals residing in Russia with their close relatives, who are Russian citizens; the move is also to ease the burden on courts as to cases, where such revocations and bans on entry to the country are challenged, an explanatory note to the bill reads.

According to the Interior Ministry statistics, in 2019 800,000 migrants were deported from Russia; the author of the document, State Duma lawmaker Natalia Kostenko, believes that her initiative is to prevent mass outflow of labor migrants from the country.

Currently, repeated administrative offences infringing on public order and public safety, on migration rules, or related to trafficking of drugs (two and more registered within a year) are a ground for banning the offender from entry into Russia, or revocation of such an offender’s temporary residence permits or aliens’ resident cards.