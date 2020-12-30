Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
30/12/2020 15:24

News

Print this

Putin enacts bill on prison terms for online defamation into law

Context
Tags: Legislation, Defamation, Internet, Vladimir Putin, Russia
14:19 30/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill introducing prison sentence as punishment for online defamation into law.

The law envisages imprisonment for up to 2 years for folk leasing. 

Previously, legislation stipulated fines of up to 1 million rubles (about $14,000 at the current exchange rate) or community service for up to 40 hours for defamation in media or public speech.

The initiative’s author, United Russia party’s lawmaker Dmitry Vyatkin also found disturbing that many Internet resources not affiliating themselves with mass media but having large attendance could not fall within the purview of the existing law, an explanatory note to the bill reads.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin enacts bill on prison terms for online defamation into law

14:19 30/12/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill introducing prison sentence as punishment for online defamation into law.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin enacts bill on prison terms for online defamation into law

14:19 30/12/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill introducing prison sentence as punishment for online defamation into law.

Bankruptcy procedure against VIM Airlines extended for another six months

12:21 30/12/2020 The Tatarstan Commercial Court has extended bankruptcy proceedings against VIM Airlines for another six months.

President Putin suspends indexation of Russian judges’ wages

13:16 30/12/2020 President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill suspending annual indexation of wages of Russian judges into law.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100