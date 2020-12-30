President Putin suspends indexation of Russian judges’ wages

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:16 30/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill suspending annual indexation of wages of Russian judges into law. The document is published on the official website of legal information.

The law suspends the judge wage indexation until January 1, 2022.

Amendments suspending annual indexation of wages of Russian judges was brought before the lower house of parliament in September. The initiative’s authors relied on the opinion of the Head of the State, who after the 2021-2023 budget meeting decided not to increase the judges’ salaries.



