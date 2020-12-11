Russian Interior Ministry drafts document on voluntary DNA registration

© flickr.com/ West Midlands Police

16:27 11/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 11 (RAPSI) – The Russian Interior Ministry is developing a draft decree on the voluntary genome registration, the body’s press service has told RAPSI.

The document will fix a procedure of the voluntary and obligatory genome registration, rules, recording, storage, use, transfer and destruction of DNA samples, according to the statement.

The Law on the State Genome Registration in the Russian Federation adopted in 2008 sets two types of DNA collection, obligatory and voluntary. The obligatory DNA registration applies to convicts and prisoners serving sentence for grave and especially grave crimes, and sexual crimes. Voluntary registration is conducted on a paid basis upon a written application.