Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/12/2020 18:07

News

Print this

Prosecutors seek for urgent seizure of assets belonging to corruptors

Tags: Seizure, Assets, Corruption, Law enforcement, The Prosecutor General's Office, Igor Krasnov, Russia
14:24 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has proposed to authorize investigators to immediately attach the property of corruptionists, according to the body’s press service.

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has supported the suggestion, the statement reads.

According to Krasnov, it is necessary to envisage the possibility of seizure of assets alienated to third parties in order to conceal it and avoid reparation of damage.

On Wednesday, an anti-corruption coordinative meeting of law enforcement was held under the chairmanship of Krasnov.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors seek for urgent seizure of assets belonging to corruptors

14:24 09/12/2020 The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has proposed to authorize investigators to immediately attach the property of corruptionists.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Businessman known for battles with IKEA gets 10 years for tax evasion, fraud attempt

15:53 09/12/2020 A court in the Moscow Region’s town of Solnechnogorsk on Wednesday sentenced businessman Konstantin Ponomarev known for his legal battles with IKEA to 10 years and 2 months in penal colony for attempted fraud and tax evasion.

Bill on individual foreign agent status passes first reading in State Duma

16:02 09/12/2020 The lower house of Russian parliament passed a bill envisaging that individuals engaged in political activities or collection of information in the military-technical sphere may be granted the foreign agent status if receiving financing from abroad in the first reading on Wednesday.

Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies files complaint against Google with FAS

17:45 09/12/2020 The Regional Civic Center of Internet Technologies (RCCIT) filed a complaint with Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Google LLC had violated antitrust legislation as concerned the abuse of its market power.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100