Prosecutors seek for urgent seizure of assets belonging to corruptors

© RAPSI, Natalia Vaneyeva

14:24 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has proposed to authorize investigators to immediately attach the property of corruptionists, according to the body’s press service.

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has supported the suggestion, the statement reads.

According to Krasnov, it is necessary to envisage the possibility of seizure of assets alienated to third parties in order to conceal it and avoid reparation of damage.

On Wednesday, an anti-corruption coordinative meeting of law enforcement was held under the chairmanship of Krasnov.



