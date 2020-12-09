Russian Prosecutor General proposes not to apply court fines to corrupt officials

13:49 09/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 9 (RAPSI) – Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov proposed legislative amendments limiting the use of judicial fines against corrupt officials during the anti-corruption coordinative meeting of law enforcement on Wednesday, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Relieve of punishment by imposing of fines on corruptionists does not result in their conviction thus giving them a further opportunity to be nominated for public posts, Krasnov stated. He believes it necessary to analyse the situation and work on the matter as to amending the legislation.

The Prosecutor General also drew attention at cases of forwarding fine petitions to courts when there is no proof, with understated classification of committed crimes and other severe violations.