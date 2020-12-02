Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/12/2020 16:58

News

Print this

Russia’s Government approves bill improving system of support of large families

Tags: Family, Human rights, Legislation, Government, Russia
14:14 02/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 2 (RAPSI) – The Governmental Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative envisaging expanded range of uses of payments intended to improve living conditions of multi-children families.

The document sets forth that such families purchasing housing in need of alteration works or unfinished houses, as well as those taking out building loans are to be eligible for these payments. An extended range of objectives the payments are to be permitted to be spent on may result in a rise in the amount of the total state support provided to large families under this program up to 2.5 billion rubles ($33 million at the current exchange rate), as Chairman of the Association of Russian Lawyers Vladimir Gruzdev told RAPSI.

The lawyer noted that currently large families are in practice frequently refused support because of specifics of their housing.

In most cases, large families were refused support payments if they purchased housing in need of alteration works, even if such purchases answered the requirements set forth by the legislation, Gruzdev observed.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Government approves bill improving system of support of large families

14:14 02/12/2020 The Governmental Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative envisaging expanded range of uses of payments intended to improve living conditions of multi-children families.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Health Minister of Russia’s Irkutsk Region detained on embezzlement allegations

13:00 02/12/2020 Ex-Health Minister of the Russian Irkutsk Region Natalya Ledyayeva charged with embezzling about 25 million rubles (about $330,000) amid the coronavirus pandemic was placed in detention on Wednesday.

Moscow court to hear administrative report against children’s hospice

12:51 02/12/2020 Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will hear an administrative offence report against the Lighthouse Charity Foundation (children’s hospice Dom s Mayakom) over errors in the organization’s drug register on December 10.

Russia’s Government approves bill improving system of support of large families

14:14 02/12/2020 The Governmental Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative envisaging expanded range of uses of payments intended to improve living conditions of multi-children families.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100