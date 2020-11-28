Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Bill on prohibition of demonstration of Nazi criminals’ images reaches State Duma

16:27 27/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 27 (RAPSI) – A bill envisaging a ban on the public demonstration of images of Nazi criminals in the territory of the Russian Federation has been submitted to the lower house of Russia’s Parliament.

Lately, some high profile incidents related to the public demonstration of Nazi criminals’ images have been registered in Russia. Shops and various websites freely sell a range of souvenir products bearing images of persons, who committed war crimes during WWII. Hence this draft law aimed to stop glorification of war criminals within Russia’s national territory, where dozens of millions of Russian citizens fell victim to the abdominal Nazi regime and its allies, an explanatory note to the document reads.

The bill envisages amendments to a federal law on the memorialization of Russia’s victory in WWII and that on countering extremist activities.

