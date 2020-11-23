Рейтинг@Mail.ru
23/11/2020 15:02

Government approves legislative amendments on powers of Russia’s subjects

Tags: Legislation, Justice Ministry, Government, Russia
11:47 23/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 23 (RAPSI) – The Russian Government has approved amendments to the legislation concerning control over efficiency and quality of exercising of powers delegated to state authorities of Russia’s subjects by the Russian Federation, the press service of the Justice Ministry informs RAPSI.

According to the bill, control is to be introduced with regard to the spheres of urban development, transport, social protection of the population, protection of cultural heritage, wildlife, water objects, and hunting.

It is proposed to amend 15 legal acts of the Government of the Russian Federation approving provisions on the federal executive authorities, the Justice Ministry observes.

The document is to uniform the respective powers, what, the Ministry believes, will facilitate optimization of human and institutional resources of the federal executive authorities.

