Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/11/2020 21:06

News

Print this

Russia’s Ombudsman urges international act on responsibilities of states among pandemic

Tags: coronavirus, Ombudsman, Human rights, Legislation, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
17:39 19/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 19 (RAPSI) – It is necessary to develop an international legal act envisaging regulation of human rights and liberties amid the pandemic, Russia’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes.

On Thursday, the Rights Commissioner presented a report on the problems activities aimed at the protection of human rights encounter in the time of the global coronavirus infection spread.

The scale and complexity of the problems foreign and Russian nationals face in connection with the sealing of many state borders bring up an issue of making an international act, which is to outline the rights and responsibilities of citizens under regimes introducing restrictions aimed at the containment of the disease, set forth the responsibilities of the governments, determine specifics of the operation of international bodies, the report reads. The proposed document is to guarantee human rights at the international level with respect to disabled persons, detainees, among them of those in confinement in foreign jurisdictions, cover such issues as extradition and movement of people across state borders, as well as a wide range of other respective aspects.

First of all, Moskalkova states, in order to improve international law in the sphere of human rights and liberties it is necessary to draft an international agreement (memorandum) between Russian and neighboring countries, states being members of the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union envisaging measures to be taken to return to their home countries citizens being abroad, especially those since long expecting administrative expulsion, deportation, and readmission in the period quarantine restrictions are in force as to travel between states.

Besides, it would be feasible, the Ombudsman believes, to introduce a provisional identity document attesting the status of stateless so to legalize the stay of such persons in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Ombudsman urges international act on responsibilities of states among pandemic

17:39 19/11/2020 It is necessary to develop an international legal act envisaging regulation of human rights and liberties amid the pandemic, Russia’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Ombudsman urges international act on responsibilities of states among pandemic

17:39 19/11/2020 It is necessary to develop an international legal act envisaging regulation of human rights and liberties amid the pandemic, Russia’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes.

Restraining order imposed on ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor accused of $9 mln embezzlement

16:34 19/11/2020 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Thursday chose a restrictive order as a measure of restraint for the former Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region and auditor of the Account Chamber Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million).

Eleven penitentiary employees ordered to jail for prisoner torture in Yaroslavl Region

15:12 19/11/2020 A court in Yaroslavl has sentenced eleven former officers of a regional penal colony to prison terms ranging from 3 years to 4 years and 3 months for torturing an inmate.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100