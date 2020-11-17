Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Moskalkova pushes for enshrinement of quarantine observation status in law

Tags: coronavirus, Quarantine, Human rights, Legislation, Ombudsman, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
16:16 17/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 17 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova claims it is necessary to enshrine the status of observators in law as well as the rights of people held in such places.

On Tuesday, the Ombudsman took part in the IV International Conference on the Problems of Human Rights Protection in the Eurasian Space through videolink.

She proposed to determine the status of quarantine observators for people’s isolation and medical examination. Many citizens returning from abroad are now placed in such facilities. However, observators have no special status as well as rights of people held there are not determined, Moskalkova stated.

The Russian Rights Commissioner offered to provide availability of tests for COVID-19 at the individuals’ places of residence and create temporary shelters for homeless persons during the pandemic.


