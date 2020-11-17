Рейтинг@Mail.ru
17/11/2020 00:30

Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges delay as to bill banning extrajudicial removal of minors

Tags: Family, Rights of minors, Children rights, Human rights, Legislation, State Duma, Anna Kuznetsova, Russia
17:48 16/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 16 (RAPSI) – It is necessary to delay the discussion of a bill envisaging a ban on removal of children from their families under out-of-court procedures, Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes, citing criticism on the part of both lawmakers and the society.

Earlier, the bill envisaging restrictions on the removal of minors from their families reached the State Duma. According to the document, such removals are to be permitted exclusively if approved by courts. Extrajudicial procedures were to be used only in exceptional cases, where risks existed that children could die in the matter of hours.

Why, Kuznetsova wonders, if the Speaker of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament supports a delay, lawmakers stand for rejection of this bill, and the society strongly objects to its passing, is this document negatively assessed by so many still on the agenda?

The backers of the bill cite Constitutional changes; nevertheless, the Children Rights Commissioner objects, the recently approved amendments to the Constitution envisage the creation of conditions favorable for families’ wellbeing and sets the priority of childhood; therefore, she believes, the fact that the first draft law to be considered concerns the removal of children from families undermines the very idea below the amendments.

Kuznetsova stresses the fact, that there are many more urgently needed by families with children laws, which, nevertheless, are still waiting approval, among them that on large families and on tougher punishments for pedophiles; moreover, it is necessary to facilitate the development of measures to settle the problem of arrears in payment of alimony recently initiated by President Vladimir Putin, the Children Ombudsman notes.

She reminded that more active work along these directions is to be facilitated by implementation of her proposal as to establishment of a single platform to bring together lawmakers, experts, and nonprofit organizations to meet urgent needs of the families with children.

Russia's Children Ombudsman urges delay as to bill banning extrajudicial removal of minors

17:48 16/11/2020 It is necessary to delay the discussion of a bill envisaging a ban on removal of children from their families under out-of-court procedures, Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes, citing criticism on the part of both lawmakers and the society.
