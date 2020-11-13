Рейтинг@Mail.ru
State Duma to review 18 bills entertaining opinion of Russian Constitutional Court

Tags: Constitution, Legislation, Law, Government, State Duma, The Constitutional Court, Russia
11:54 13/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 13 (RAPSI) – Russia’s State Duma will discuss submitted 18 draft laws taking into account opinion of the Constitutional Court, according to the 2019 law administration monitoring report published on the Government’s website.

Between January 1, 1992 and August 24, 2020, the Constitutional Court of Russia adopted 276 legal resolutions declaring regulatory acts fully or partially unconstitutional under the Constitution of the Russian Federation, including 18 in 2019 and 18 thus far in 2020.

Since 1992, 240 orders of the Constitutional Court have been executed, including 21 in 2019 and 10 this year, the document reads.

According to the report, as of August 24, 2020, 34 rulings of the Constitutional Court require performance.

