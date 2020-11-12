Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/11/2020 08:45

News

Print this

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges adoption of law to overcome foreign censorship

Tags: censorship, Internet, Human rights, Legislation, Public Chamber, Twitter, Alexander Malkevich, U.S, Russia
17:43 11/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 11 (RAPSI) – It is necessary to develop the Russian legislation by imposing liability for online censorship practiced by Western internet platforms, First Deputy Chair of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Development of the Information Community Alexander Malkevich believes.

Earlier, Twitter blocked the account of the Committee for the Defense of Public Interests because of its publications on investigations into Western financing of foreign agents in Russia, according to Malkevich.

The civic activist is of the opinion that heavier fines are not an answer and in order to fight online censorship it is necessary to introduce a relevant complex mechanism in the Russian legislation: Western platforms with more than a million Russian users are to be made to establish their representative offices headed by Russian nationals in the territory of the Russian Federation; the offices are to pay taxes, comply with Russian laws, and be fined if failing to comply.

Social media, Malkevich says, hold in contempt the freedom of speech across the globe, and put themselves above national states and governments, as exemplified, for instance, by the censorship of the U.S. President.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges adoption of law to overcome foreign censorship

17:43 11/11/2020 It is necessary to develop the Russian legislation by imposing liability for online censorship practiced by Western internet platforms, First Deputy Chair of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Development of the Information Community Alexander Malkevich believes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges adoption of law to overcome foreign censorship

17:43 11/11/2020 It is necessary to develop the Russian legislation by imposing liability for online censorship practiced by Western internet platforms, First Deputy Chair of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Development of the Information Community Alexander Malkevich believes.

Russian lawmakers back youth age increment up to 35 years

16:44 11/11/2020 The State Duma on Wednesday passed in the first reading a bill on raising of the youth limitating age from 30 to 35 years.

Bill on easing of regulations applied to walking guide dogs reaches State Duma

15:50 11/11/2020 A bill envisaging more lax regulations on the walking of their assistance dogs by the blind has been submitted to Russia’s State Duma.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100