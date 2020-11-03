Russian Government seeks fines for failures to ensure IT safety of critical infrastructure

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:00 03/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 3 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government has moved on a bill on administrative fines for failures to ensure IT safety of critical infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

The draft law is to amend the Code of Administrative Offences.

The bill envisages legal regulation as to ensuring safety of components of the critical informational infrastructure, the disruption of functioning thereof can result in failures of facilities having vital importance for the population, transport infrastructure, communications networks, termination or disruption of state services, damage to lives and health of people, damage to subjects of critical informational infrastructure, and budges of the Russian Federation, according to an explanatory note to the document.

The initiative seeks to introduce administrative responsibility for failures to comply with the requirements in the sphere of ensuring safety of the critical informational infrastructure of the Russian Federation and violations of the duties to present the data as prescribed by the relevant laws. The fines to be imposed range from 10,000 to 50,000 rubles ($125 to $630) for officials and from 50,000 to 500,000 rubles ($630 to $6,300) for corporations.