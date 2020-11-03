Рейтинг@Mail.ru
03/11/2020 18:29

Tourist visa processing for foreigners may be simplified in Russia

Tags: Legislation, Visa, Tourism, Government, Russia
14:48 03/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 3 (RAPSI) – The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill to simplify tourist visa processing for foreigners going to Russia to the State Duma.

According to an explanatory note to the initiative, visa is to be issued based on the booking confirmation from hotels included in the consolidated list of classified hotels. The draft law also envisages a possibility to arrange a visa with a longer term.

Currently, a tourist visa is issued for up to a month or based on the principle of mutuality for up to 6 months if a foreign tourist has confirmed reception from an organization included in the Unified Federal Register of Tour Operators.

