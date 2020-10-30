Head of Russia’s human rights body calls to capture mass grave definition in legislation

17:23 30/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 30 (RAPSI) – Definition of the mass grave site should be enshrined in Russian legislation, Chairman of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Valery Fadeyev said during the mourning action Bell of Memory on Friday.

This gap in legislation puts obstacles for activists improving the mass-casualty burials of the victims of political repressions, he added.

In certain regions of the Russian Federation mass graves are in a very bad state. There are problems when activist try to put the sites in order but regional authorities stand against their actions, Fadeyev stated.

Therefore, he projected hope that corresponding legislative amendments will be adopted.



