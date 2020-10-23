Criminal punishment proposed for illegal cold arms bearing

© flickr.com/ Dan4th Nicholas

15:02 23/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 23 (RAPSI) – A bill envisaging criminal liability for illegal purchase and bearing of cold arms has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, according to the State Duma database.

Current legislation stipulates criminal sanctions only for sale of such weapons, an explanatory note to the initiative reads.

Sponsors of the draft law are MPs Sergey Mironov and Oleg Nilov. They believe that its adoption will help strengthen control over cold arms bearing and fight against crimes committed with the use of these weapons.