State Duma ratifies extradition treaty between Russian and Eсuador

17:45 22/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) – The State Duma on Thursday ratified a treaty of criminals’ extradition signed by Russia and Ecuador, the press service of Justice Ministry reports.

The treaty ratification will enhance relations between two countries, the Ministry’s statement reads.

On Thursday, the lower house of Russian parliament also adopted a bill on ratification of treaty of mutual assistance in criminal matters between Russia and Indonesia.



