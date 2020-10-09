Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/10/2020 00:37

News

Print this

Russia’s Business Ombudsman proposes extension of support of SMEs for next few months

Tags: Economics, coronavirus, Rights of entrepreneurs, Business, Boris Titov, Russia
17:23 08/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government needs to select industries affected by the pandemic not by micromanagement on the basis of the National Classifier of Types of Economic Activity, but proceeding from tax reports, Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov believes.

Earlier, the World Bank has put in question the policies pursued by Russia’s Government as to the support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) amid the pandemic. The World Bank observed that this support was “too generous.”

World Bank experts noted that taking into account the fact that under sanctions introduced with respect to Russia the growing debt burden of the national budget may become too heavy to bear; therefore, the scarce resources allocated to aid enterprises needed to be prioritized on those businesses that could drive the economy after the coronavirus crisis, like exporters, innovators, and so on.

Titov, in turn, is of the opinion that all the effort needs to be focused on propping up of consumer demand as it is rather social than economic issue. The Business Ombudsman believes that the debt burden in Russia is relatively light, so the measure is feasible.

At the same time he thinks the Government needs to change its approach as to the support provided to enterprises by automatically extending the support measures introduced this summer and determine those entitled to aid proceeding from the decline in proceeds registered over the last quarter at 30% or more.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Business Ombudsman proposes extension of support of SMEs for next few months

17:23 08/10/2020 Russia’s Government needs to select industries affected by the pandemic not by micromanagement on the basis of the National Classifier of Types of Economic Activity, but proceeding from tax reports, Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov believes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow court jails ex-Tax Service officers for 9 years in $170K bribery case

15:01 08/10/2020 Moscow’s Izmailovsky District Cort has sentenced three former Tax Service officers to 9 years in high-security penal colony for taking 13 million rubles (about $170,000) in bribes.

Civic Chamber urges refining of bill on data of missing persons provided by operators

16:39 08/10/2020 Experts of Russia’s Civic Chamber have proposed to elaborate a bill on the data of missing people service operators are obliged to provide.

Russia’s Business Ombudsman proposes extension of support of SMEs for next few months

17:23 08/10/2020 Russia’s Government needs to select industries affected by the pandemic not by micromanagement on the basis of the National Classifier of Types of Economic Activity, but proceeding from tax reports, Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov believes.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100