08/10/2020 11:57

Russian senators back humanization of tax offences provisions

Tags: Taxes, Legislation, Federation Council, Russia
10:26 08/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – The Federation Council of Russia has approved humanization of treatment of tax offences, according to information published on the website of the parliament’s upper house.

The draft law envisages that defendants charged with tax offences are not to be held criminally liable in cases where they have repaid the amounts in question in the course of court proceedings. It was passed by the State Duma in late September.

The bill was developed by Russia’s Supreme Court with the aim to humanize criminal policies with respect to tax and insurance payments defaulters.

The document answers the tasks of further humanization of criminal policies and envisages that there is to be created an environment ensuring the fullest possible observance of the rights of suspects and defendants in tax cases, the explanatory note to the bill reads.

Earlier, the law prescribed termination of criminal proceedings in tax cases only if the damages were compensated before the start of court hearings.

Russian senators back humanization of tax offences provisions

10:26 08/10/2020
