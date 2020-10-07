State Duma committee backs Russian Constitution Court powers amendments

© RAPSI

18:00 07/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – The State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation has recommended lawmakers to pass a bill on powers and formation order of the country’s Constitutional Court in the first reading, according to a statement of the lower house of Russian parliament.

The draft law is related to amendments to the Constitution adopted on March 14.

The initiative envisages that the Constitutional Court is to be consisted of 11 judges including a chairperson and a deputy chair.

On a presidential request the Court will check necessary validity of draft laws on amendments to the Constitution, federal constitutional draft laws and federal and regional bills and adopted initiatives before their signing by the President, the legislative proposal reads.

Under the bill, the Constitutional Court must solve issues on the possibility of execution of decisions and rulings of international bodies, foreign or international courts and arbitration.



