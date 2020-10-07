Bill on informing Interior Ministry about unidentified patients reaches State Duma

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:33 07/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – A bill envisaging that the Interior Ministry is to be mandatory informed about admitted to and deceased in medical establishments unidentified patients has been submitted to the State Duma, according to the database of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament.

Currently, law enforcement agencies have to request information about patients themselves in cases, where no harm to health was registered.

The bill was developed by Russia’s Government, which believes that the measure will permit the Interior Ministry to more efficiently locate the persons being sought and cooperate with NGOs as to aid in finding missing persons.

The grounds for informing the Interior Ministry about unidentified patients are to be extended beyond such cases as unconsciousness, amnesia, or dementia of patients; according to the new regulation, reports are to be made if patients cannot identify themselves because of their state of health, age, or other reasons.