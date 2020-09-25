Draft law on fines for repeated false emergency calls presented for MPs’ discussion

12:00 25/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 25 (RAPSI) – A bill on penalties of up to 5,000 rubles ($65) for repeated false calls to emergency services has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, according to the State Duma database.

Amendments are proposed to the Code on Administrative Offenses.

Repeated false calls to firefighters, police, ambulance and other specialized committed within a year are to be punished with fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($40 - 65), an explanatory note to the bill reads.

According to the draft law’s sponsors, in 2019, the number of such offenses increased by 15%. They believe that current fines varying from 1,000 to 1,500 rubles ($13 - 19) are insufficient for such actions.