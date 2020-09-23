Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/09/2020 17:58

News

Print this

State Duma Committee approves punishment for inducement to use drugs via Internet

Context
Tags: Drugs, Internet, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
17:32 23/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – The Committee on Security and Countering Corruption of Russia’s State Duma has backed amendments to antidrug laws concerning online inducement to the drug use and recommended lawmakers to pass them in the first reading.

Numerous publications promoting unlawful actions in support of liberalization of Russia’s antidrug laws, among them those where participants could get seeds of drug-producing plants, have persuaded us that this bill was needed to be developed, Committee Chair and an author of the document Vasily Piskarev says.

Lawmakers propose to introduce a separate provision criminalizing inducement to use drugs, psychoactive substance, or similar products via the internet in the respective article of Russia’s Criminal Code.

The bill envisages prison terms from 12 to 15 years in case such actions resulted in the deaths of the victims or other serious consequences.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

State Duma Committee approves punishment for inducement to use drugs via Internet

17:32 23/09/2020 The Committee on Security and Countering Corruption of Russia’s State Duma has backed amendments to antidrug laws concerning online inducement to the drug use and recommended lawmakers to pass them in the first reading.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

President instructs Government to budget higher payments to families with young children

16:03 23/09/2020 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Government to make a provision for increased payments to families having children aged from 3 to 7.

State Duma Committee approves punishment for inducement to use drugs via Internet

17:32 23/09/2020 The Committee on Security and Countering Corruption of Russia’s State Duma has backed amendments to antidrug laws concerning online inducement to the drug use and recommended lawmakers to pass them in the first reading.

Alleged sect leaders detained for two months by Siberian court

15:24 23/09/2020 The Central District Court of Novosibirsk, a city in Russia’s Siberia, has placed three alleged religious sect leaders in detention for two months.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100