Russian human rights advocates make offer to legislate cryonics

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:57 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Human rights advocates have proposed to adopt legislation on cryonics and cryonic activities and amend existing laws, RAPSI has been told in the Russian Bar Association for Human Rights (RBAHR).

According to the association’s press service, over 70 people have been already posthumously frozen. Russia is in the second place after the U.S. in this field.

The cryonics law can open up cryopreservation information, regulate legal capacity of cryoniced persons by withdrawing this notion from a dead one, and solve problems with heritage of an individual subjected to cryonics until unfreezing. Human rights advocates propose to transfer assets of such people in trust of the state or an authorized person, maybe a relative, who can benefit from certain property and later return it to its owner, fix a rent for the use of a cryopatient’s assets in his favor in case of a positive science development, the statement reads.

The advocates propose cryonics to be licensed activities that will give cryopatients, their relatives and even frozen pets certain guarantees.



