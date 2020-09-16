Russia’s Cabinet turns down bill on blocking of extremist websites by law enforcement

MOSCOW, September 16 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government has not backed a draft law granting law enforcement intelligence operations bodies a right to block extremist websites on the Internet, according to the State Duma database.

The Cabinet of Ministers considered that the initiative could vest the law enforcement with authority disappropriate to a public threat degree.

The bill proposed to allow the enforcement intelligence operations officers to send to an authorized body domains to be included in the register of online extremist resources.