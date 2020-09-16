Bill to exempt multi-child families from land tax reaches Russia’s State Duma

© flickr.com/ Art Tul

17:40 15/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 15 (RAPSI) – A bill stipulating exemption of families with three or more minor children from paying land use taxes has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament, according to the State Duma database.

The draft law envisages lowering of a tax basis by the cadastral value of a 600-square meter land plot space owned or permanently perpetually used by persons having one or two minor children.

According to the initiative’s sponsors, amendments to the Tax Code of Russia have been drafted to additionally support families with children.



